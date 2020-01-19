Tua Tagovailoa Makes Decision On Attending NFL Draft

Tua Tagovailoa’s collegiate days are behind him. The former Alabama QB recently made the decision to enter the upcoming NFL Draft.

Tagovailoa, despite a brutal season-ending hip injury in 2019, is still considered a top 10 talent. Many project the elite quarterback prospect to be taken within the first five picks of the upcoming draft.

Due to his high draft grade and optimistic projections, Tagovailoa has decided he will attend the NFL Draft event.

The 6-foot-1 passer, while attending Saturday’s Polynesian Bowl, talked about his upcoming plans for the draft in April.

“I think I’m going to be attending the draft. … We’re going to have a green-room,” Tagovailoa said, via sports reporter TJ Horgan.

VIDEO: Talking about staying true to your roots! @Tuaamann told me he'll invite his home city's news+sports anchor @RKekaula to chill in his green room at the #NFLDraft … Robert- you in?! pic.twitter.com/YMiGl7opg7 — TJ Horgan (@TJHorganTV) January 19, 2020

The NFL Draft green-room of course refers to the waiting area for the draft attendees as they await to hear their name called.

It looks like it’ll be another star-studded cast at the 2020 NFL Draft with Tagovailoa in attendance.

It’s unclear where exactly Tagovailoa will end up. Many draft projections have him pegged to the Miami Dolphins.

Miami has the No. 5 pick of the draft. But there’s early speculation the Dolphins will trade up a few picks to ensure they get the coveted Tagovailoa.

It’ll be interesting to see where the former Alabama QB lands in the NFL. Tagovailoa’s rookie season will be must-watch television, if he is able to return to the field next fall, after his frightening injury.