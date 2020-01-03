Former SEC Star Gives Draft Advice To Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa is a few days away from revealing whether he’ll return to Alabama or enter his name in the 2020 NFL Draft. Before the talented prospect makes his official announcement, former Missouri quarterback Chase Daniel shared a little advice as to what he should do.

Daniel had a four-year career with the Missouri Tigers, finishing with 12,515 passing yards and 101 touchdowns. He went on to play for five different NFL squads over 11 seasons.

Although the former Mizzou quarterback didn’t get drafted coming out of college, he gave Tagovailoa some valuable advice. Instead of returning to school for another season, Daniel believes the Alabama signal-caller should declare for the draft.

“I would say run as fast as you can. Go to the National Football League,” Daniel said on The Paul Finebaum Show. “The main thing is that if you come back and you get hurt, there’s no first-round pick in your future. There are 32 teams in the NFL, it only takes one to fall in love with you.”

Tagovailoa is expected to make a full recovery from his hip injury, but he’d definitely be taking a huge risk by going back to school.

Since most scouts believe Tua Tagovailoa is going to be a first-round pick in this draft, it would make sense for him to leave Tuscaloosa. However, it obviously isn’t an easy decision to make.

"Run as fast as you can to the NFL" Former @MizzouFootball star QB @ChaseDaniel with some frank advice for Tua Tagovailoa as decision day looms. pic.twitter.com/gCzYNP8kZH — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) January 3, 2020

Tagovailoa announced on Twitter that his official decision will be revealed this upcoming Monday.

Do you think Tagovailoa will return to Alabama for his senior season?

[Paul Finebaum]