Nick Saban Says Only 1 QB He’s Faced Compares To Tua Tagovailoa

The Tua Tagovailoa-Drew Brees comparisons have been around for a while now. Nick Saban is not afraid to pump up his Alabama quarterback with comparisons to the New Orleans Saints great.

He has previously compared Tua’s playing style to Brees. Both are on the smaller side, but very accurate, and good leaders. You can see where the comps come from.

Amid rumors that his protege could fall down the draft boards, today he made another interesting comparison. He called the notion of teams passing on Tua due to injury concerns similar to when his Miami Dolphins did the same with Brees, who was leaving the San Diego Chargers. The Dolphins were unsuccessful with Daunte Culpepper under center, Brees became the greatest Saint of all-time, and Saban quickly jumped back to college ball.

The comparisons don’t end there. During an appearance on today’s episode of The Paul Finebaum Show, he said that the college quarterback that he coached against, that most reminded him of Tua Tagovailoa was… you guessed it, Purdue great Drew Brees.

Nick Saban tells us the only quarterback he went against in college that can compare to Tua Tagovailoa is Drew Brees. — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) April 22, 2020

During his college career, Brees’ Boilermakers were 3-0 against Saban-coached Michigan State. He didn’t start the 1997 game, and was just 1-for-3 for six yards and an interception in a 22-21 win.

He took over as the team’s QB1 the following season, and put up huge numbers for Joe Tiller and Purdue. He led the Boilermakers to a 25-24 win over MSU in 1998, completing 26-of-47 yards for 196 yards and two touchdowns, adding 38 total yards on the ground.

In 1999, Saban’s final year before taking the job at LSU, Brees threw for 508 yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions… a truly wild statline in a 52-28 win.

Once again, it is looking pretty likely that the Miami Dolphins will pass on the franchise quarterback amid injury concerns. Saban thinks that his former team, or any other near the top of the draft, would be wise to reconsider it.

