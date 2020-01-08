Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Tua Tagovailoa’s NFL Decision

On Monday, Tua Tagovailoa announced that he will enter the NFL Draft. Despite most believing that he is still a lock as an early first round pick, even after his season-ending hip injury, it seemed like he legitimately wrestled with the decision.

Ultimately, he went with the pretty logical move. Given the uncertainty with his health, it makes sense to cash in now, and if he needs to rehab for at least part of next season, it makes sense to do it with an NFL franchise’s resources.

The Miami Dolphins, who hold the No. 5 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, have long been connected to the Alabama star. The Cincinnati Bengals have the No. 1 pick and are in the quarterback market, but are widely expected to bring LSU’s Joe Burrow back home to Ohio. The Detroit Lions could be a wild card spot for Tagovailoa at No. 3, if they want to move on from the Matt Stafford era in the near future.

The hip injury injects plenty of uncertainty in his future, but ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit thinks Tua remains in the top tier of quarterbacks with Burrow, ahead of guys like Oregon’s Justin Herbert.

He discussed Tua Tagovailoa’s decision on his ESPN podcast, released yesterday. Via 247Sports:

“There’s going to be a lot of talk about (Justin) Herbert,” Herbstreit said. “Look how pretty he looks at the combine. Look how tall he is. There’s big Jacob Eason. All I know is just turn on the film. Thirteen makes every throw. There’s two quarterbacks in 2019 that are at a different level mentally as far as processing, working through progressions. And it’s Burrow and Tua. Trevor (Lawrence) is on his way there.”

Herbstreit thinks that Tagovailoa could benefit from a redshirt year for Tua, which is something that a team like the Miami Dolphins, who are clearly playing the long game, could probably embrace.

It’s going to be great to see where he goes. Hopefully that injury is fully recovered. I don’t know if it’s realistic for him to play in 2020. Whomever picks him probably looks at the bigger picture. Maybe it’s almost like a redshirt year that first year then he comes out swinging in 2021.”

The 2020 NFL Draft runs from April 23-25.

