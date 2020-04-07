Tua Tagovailoa Opens Up About His Relationship With Nick Saban

Tua Tagovailoa has made a pretty big impact on Nick Saban. Earlier this year, he said that the quarterback “probably has had as much of an impact on our program here as any player that we’ve ever had,” which is extremely effusive praise coming from the legendary coach.

The relationship between the two didn’t just develop overnight. In fact, Tua says that they didn’t really become tight until after he beat out Jalen Hurts for the starting quarterback job during his sophomore season in 2018. Before that, he was treated like any other player, which makes Saban’s willingness to call for the audible in the national championship against Georgia, and put Tua in at halftime, even more impressive.

“I would say we didn’t hit it off just like that,” the NFL Draft hopeful said on today’s episode of The Herd. “The relationship I had with Coach Saban was the relationship that any of the other players had on the team. If you wanted to talk to him, he was more than available to talk, but other than that, he was just our coach.”

Tua said that things took that turn when he was definitively named starter. That’s when he got more one-on-one time with the six-time national champion. “I would say it kicked off more so when I became the starter of the football team,” he continued. “I’d spend more time in his office. He wanted more meetings individually with me. And we’d go about talking about things we can do to help the team. What can I say to the team? Just things of that nature. That’s sort of when things took off, my sophomore year.”

2018 wound up being Tua Tagovailoa’s only real full season at Alabama. That year, as a sophomore, he completed 69-percent of his throws for 3,966 yards, 43 touchdowns, and just six interceptions.

Last season, he was on pace to improve those numbers across the board. Before the hip injury that knocked him out of the season, he completed 71.4-percent of his throws for 2,840 yards, and upped his yards per attempt a hair. He finished with 33 touchdown throws and three interceptions.

The hip injury is the biggest differentiator between he and presumptive No. 1 pick Joe Burrow, who is coming off of an all-time season of his own. If Tua winds up sliding in the draft and can stay healthy, some team is going to get an absolute steal.

