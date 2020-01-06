Tua Tagovailoa Posts Heartfelt Message For Alabama Fans

Tua Tagovailoa announced in a press conference today that he will be entering the NFL Draft. But he isn’t about to leave Tuscaloosa without one more big message for the Alabama fans.

In a very thorough message on Twitter today, Tagovailoa expressed his gratitude to everyone at Alabama for giving him a chance and helping him succeed.

I have had the advice and counsel of my parents, my family, and coaches in going through a thorough analysis of the alternatives. After lots of prayers, thoughts and guidance, I have decided to declare for 2020 NFL Draft. I can’t express how grateful I am to have attended the greatest school in college. I cherish the memories that I’ve made with my friends, family, and loved ones along the way.

He concluded his message by giving a shoutout to his brother Taulia Tagovailoa, who he says will represent his family on the football team. Tua declared that he would stay close to the university in the years to come.

There will still be a Tagovailoa playing football at Alabama: my brother, Taulia. I plan to stay close to the university and always be a part of the Alabama family. God bless and Roll Tide!

Roll tide 4 Life 🖤 pic.twitter.com/OFaW7303ZY — Tua. T 🇦🇸 (@Tuaamann) January 6, 2020

Tagovailoa leaves Alabama with numerous school records. He owns the Alabama records for most passing touchdowns in a game, a season, and a career.

In total, he had 7,442 passing yards and 87 touchdown passes with only 11 interceptions.

But perhaps his most impressive accomplishment was coming off the bench in the 2017 CFP National Championship Game and leading the Crimson Tide to an overtime win over Georgia to win the national title.

Where does Tua Tagovailoa rank among the greatest Alabama quarterbacks?