Tua Tagovailoa Reportedly Meeting With Doctors In New York

All eyes are Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa as he gets closer to making a major decision. Tagovailoa will choose between returning to school or entering the 2020 NFL Draft in coming days. It’s a choice that has the potential to change the college football or NFL landscape.

But he may need some pertinent medical information before making his decision. According to a report from Matt Zenitz of AL.com, Tagovailoa “will be in New York today … for what’s been described as an important meeting with doctors.”

Tua Tagovailoa will be in New York today, per sources, for what's been described as an important meeting with doctors. His family will be there. Some members of Alabama's medical team will be, too.https://t.co/R7jq20yYdk — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 3, 2020

It’s unclear as to the specifics of the meeting or the information Tagovailoa is gathering. But it’s certainly interesting that he’ll be joined by several members of the Alabama medical team and Tagovailoa’s family.

It looks like this meeting could play a major role in the star QB’s decision. There’s plenty of factors Tagovailoa has to sort through.

The Crimson Tide feel they have “unfinished business” after finishing 10-2 in the regular season, resulting in a Vrbo Citrus Bowl selection. Knowing Nick Saban’s standards, that’s unacceptable. And as a result, many believe Tagovailoa will return to school to help Alabama get back to the top of the mountain.

But he’ll be turning down a whole lot of money if he does choose to return to school. Despite a career riddled with injuries, Tagovailoa is still a projected first round pick in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft.

These next few days will be full of rumors and speculation. Tagovailoa will announce his official decision on Jan. 6.