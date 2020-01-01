Talk Of Tua Returning To Alabama Heating Up During Citrus Bowl

Tua Tagovailoa has not made his NFL Draft decision yet, but conventional wisdom is that he’ll make the jump. Even after the devastating injury he suffered during the Mississippi State game, most believe he won’t get past the Miami Dolphins at No. 5 if he is in the draft.

Tagovailoa is expected to make a full recovery, but he won’t be able to work out ahead of the draft. There’s plenty of film on Tua out there, but it could hinder his stock, especially if medical questions do pop up.

Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy is on the call for Alabama’s Citrus Bowl matchup with Michigan right now. He’s going against the grain, and made a very bold prediction.

After saying that Tua’s return is a “real possibility,” he eventually got all the way to “all signs point to him coming back.”

Via 247Sports:

“I think it’s a real possibility,” McElroy said. “I really believe that’s what he’s going to do. I don’t know that for certain I haven’t asked him specifically. I have talked to him and asked what factors are going to weigh into the decision. He said, ‘look it’s all about medical. How quickly can I get out there and showcase my abilities for teams? If I can’t work out and showcase my abilities on the field, then it’s going to be really tough for teams to evaluate me.’

“I think it’s all about the time table of his recovery. At this point, all signs point to him coming back.”

If Tua Tagovailoa comes back and plays, he is once again risking injury before getting paid. Even if he takes out an insurance policy, its not ideal.

His potential return would be awesome for college football, and Alabama would be a major favorite to win the national championship, but it might not be worth the risk. Of course, it is Tua’s decision either way. Hopefully everyone respects whatever future he chooses.

[247Sports]