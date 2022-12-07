Tua Tagovailoa Reveals The 1 School He Nearly Committed To

SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide warms up prior to the CFP National Championship against the Clemson Tigers presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Tua Tagovailoa had an incredible run as Alabama's starting quarterback from 2017-2019. Despite how quickly he embraced that program, it turns out he initially had plans to play in the Pac-12.

Tagovailoa told reporters Wednesday that he once thought he was going to play quarterback for USC. He even called it his dream.

However, Tagovailoa's father wanted him to go to Alabama. That turned out to be a wise decision.

In three seasons with the Crimson Tide, Tagovailoa had 7,442 passing yards, 87 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Not only did Tagovailoa win a national championship, he received the Maxwell Award and earned All-American honors.

Alabama fans are certainly glad Tagovailoa listened to his father.

Tagovailoa was such a star at the collegiate level that he probably would've had a lot of success at USC. On the flip side, the odds of him winning a national title wouldn't have been nearly as high.