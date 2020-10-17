Tua Tagovailoa Savagely Trolls Georgia Ahead Of Huge SEC Matchup

On Saturday night, Alabama and Georgia will face off in arguably the biggest regular-season game of the college football season.

The Crimson Tide and Bulldogs both enter tonight’s game with undefeated records on the line. While the loser won’t be eliminated from the College Football Playoff race, the winner will have a massive bargaining chip.

Before the two teams step on the field, alums from each school sent messages to the current teams. Count former No. 5 overall pick Tua Tagovailoa among them.

On Saturday morning, the former Alabama star sent a message of support for his alma mater. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, that message came with a nasty shot at Georgia.

“Rol Tide. #2&26,” Tua said on Twitter.

Roll Tide 🐘 #2&26 — Tua. T 🇦🇸 (@Tua) October 17, 2020

Tua harkened back to an infamous play – in the eyes of Georgia fans – during the 2018 national title game between Alabama and Georgia.

The Bulldogs settled for a field goal in overtime, which was followed just a few plays later by a walk-off touchdown pass from Tua.

The young freshman quarterback was sacked for a 16-yard loss on the first play of Alabama’s overtime drive. However, he immediately followed that with a game-winning 41-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith.

The rest, of course, is history for Tagovailoa, the Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs. Now, Georgia can fight for redemption as a slight underdog against the Tide on Saturday night.