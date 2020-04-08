Tua Tagovailoa has been clearing important benchmarks in his hip rehab, ahead of this month’s NFL Draft. Today, Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer revealed that he was heavily involved in the Alabama QB’s workouts over the last few months.

Tua made the move up to Nashville, where Dilfer has been building the program at Lipscomb Academy, a small Christian high school. The former Baltimore Raven, and leader of the Elite 11 quarterback camp, was hesitant at first, recommending other quarterback coaches to Tagovailoa and his father Galu. Ultimately, they would not hear no, as Galu Tagovailoa trusted Dilfer from the time he spent with Tua at Elite 11.

Eventually, Dilfer accepted, and tells the Washington Post that he framed Tua’s recovery in Nashville as Rocky Balboa’s isolated training in the Ukraine in Rocky IV. He also told the Tagovailoas that the workouts would be completely locked down, without attention from anyone on the outside. For months, until that silence was willingly broken, we did not know that Tagovailoa was working out with a prominent personality like Dilfer.

Now, Tua has been cleared to resume football activities. Both he and Trent Dilfer believe he could play in a game if need be. We may not know for a while, depending on where he goes in the NFL Draft, but all of the news in terms of his recovery have been good.

Dilfer described the rehab process for Tua Tagovailoa as torture. “Tagovailoa spent 2½ hours each morning in the weight room and another 2½ in the afternoon, always avoiding the notice of Lipscomb’s football players who also use the weight room,” Les Carpenter reports. The fact that Dilfer’s players were reportedly unaware that a football superstar was rehabbing in their facilities, basically under their noses, is remarkable.

He also called in some help for the mental aspects of turning Tua from a college star into an NFL-ready signal caller.

“To replicate passing work, Dilfer had Tagovailoa throw while sitting in a chair. For a while, he could only toss the ball 10 yards. So Dilfer brought in former Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans coach Ken Whisenhunt to drill him on the nuances of modern NFL offenses. For most of January and February, this is how Tagovailoa spent his 2½ hours of football workouts — watching film and diagramming plays on a whiteboard with Whisenhunt, preparing him for meetings with teams.”

It remains unclear where Tua will go in the NFL Draft. Per reports, he could go as high as No. 2 if the Washington Redskins decide to scrap a rebuild around Dwayne Haskins, but he could also fall past the Miami Dolphins, his long-rumored destination, at No. 5.

According to Dilfer, though, he’s healthy, he’s ready to play, and he’s the best quarterback in the draft. “He throws the football better than anyone throws the football. He throws better than Aaron Rodgers and Dan Marino.” The former Baltimore Raven told the Washington Post. “Whoever gets him wins the draft because you are getting a Hall of Fame player.”