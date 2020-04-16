Tua Tagovailoa Lands Major Endorsement Before NFL Draft

Next week, former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa should hear his name called early during the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. As for this week, the talented gunslinger already received pretty good news.

Tagovailoa has become a beloved figure in the sports world. He’s an exceptional quarterback, but he’s also a humble leader that says all the right things.

Eventually, Tagovailoa will have to prove he can be the face of an NFL franchise. For now, he’s ready to become the face of a popular protein shake company.

According to Darren Rovell from the Action Network, Tagovailoa has signed an endorsement deal with Muscle Milk. This probably won’t be the only endorsement deal he signs as a rookie.

JUST IN: @MuscleMilk has signed former Alabama QB @Tuaamann to an endorsement deal. pic.twitter.com/6nKAdLpdXW — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 16, 2020

It makes a ton of sense for companies to sign highly-touted prospects like Tagovailoa to endorsement deals.

The bigger Tagovailoa’s brand grows in the NFL, the better it is for the companies he endorses.

Obviously the main focus for Tagovailoa is football. He’s made it known over the past few years that his priorities are to be a leader for his team and to win games. Nonetheless, it’s nice to see him enjoy the cool perks that come with being a professional football player.