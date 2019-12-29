Tua Tagovailoa Posts Cryptic Message During The Playoff

For the first time ever, Alabama did not qualify for the College Football Playoff. If quarterback Tua Tagovailoa never hurt his hip, perhaps things would have worked out differently.

Tagovailoa is busy recovering from his hip surgery and preparing for…well, he hasn’t said just yet. If he was fully healthy, entering the 2020 NFL Draft would be a no-brainer for Tagovailoa.

As it stands, he still probably should (and will) go pro. But staying silent on the matter has Alabama fans dreaming of a possible return to school next fall.

Then, take into account this cryptic post from the star QB on Snapchat, which features a picture of himself in an Alabama uniform along with the caption “Gimme some time…To be continued.”

Meanwhile on Tua’s Snapchat … pic.twitter.com/C5y5lp50ez — Cecil Hurt (@CecilHurt) December 29, 2019

Now, this message doesn’t really give any insight into Tua’s plans. He could just be hinting that his overall football journey is “to be continued” when he comes back from his injury.

That could happen at the next level. If Tagovailoa is projected to be a first-round pick, he would be foolish not to turn pro in the next couple of weeks.

Tagovailoa has until January 17 to enter the 2020 NFL Draft.