Tua Tagovailoa’s Agent Comments On His Health Status

Late Wednesday night a report emerged suggesting two NFL teams “flunked” quarterback prospect Tua Tagovailoa from a medical perspective ahead of the 2020 draft.

“Two teams I’ve talked to have flunked him,” NFL insider Michael Lombardi reported on Wednesday. “They flunked him on not just the hip, but on the multitude of injuries.”

Well, Tua and his agent saw those reports and decided to fire back with their own take on the quarterback’s health. Tagovailoa’s agent announced Tua’s health is “fine.”

“[Tua’s doctors] have been very clear that Tua’s health is fine,” agent Leigh Steinberg said before addressing Tagovailoa’s potential for re-injury. “There’s no recurrence that’s going to happen here.”

Leigh Steinberg says on @790TheTicket that Tua Tagovailoa's two doctors "have been very clear that Tua's health is fine. There's no recurrence that's going to happen here." — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) April 9, 2020

Tagoaviloa is one of the most accurate quarterback prospects in recent draft history.

However, significant concerns about his several injuries in college has teams worried about his NFL future. Without the ability to get their hands on Tua, teams might decide to pass on the quarterback.

Most mock drafts have Tua going within the top-five picks – most commonly to the Miami Dolphins. The Los Angeles Chargers could also use a quarterback, giving Tua another potential landing spot.

The NFL draft kicks off in two weeks on April 23. Where will Tua land?