Tua Tagovailoa’s health is a major concern for NFL teams. But the former Alabama QB is coming up with solutions to better protect himself at the next level.

If injuries weren’t an issue, Tagovailoa would be the sure-fire first quarterback off the board in the draft this year. But Joe Burrow’s emergence and Tagovailoa’s season-ending injury last year has thrown a wrench in the plans.

Considering NFL team’s concerns, Tagovailoa’s been training with former NFL QB Trent Dilfer to improve his game.

The emphasis of Tagovailoa’s training has centered around working to protect himself in live-game situations, trying to avoid injuries in the process. Tagovailoa’s agent, Leigh Steinberg, recently detailed his client’s off-season training ahead of the draft:

“You have to make an adjustment as all quarterbacks do,” Steinberg said, via 247Sports. “And one of the things he’s worked with Trent Dilfer on is how not to take a hit and how to be safer in the game. At Alabama, Nick Saban has said Tua tried to take everything on himself and put his body at risk. When you go to the next level he’s worked very hard on a whole system of dropping back and releasing the ball that will help him not get hit as much.”

If Tagovailoa can stay healthy, there’s no question he’s worth drafting high.

As things currently stand, it looks like he’ll land with either the Dolphins or Chargers.

Tagovailoa will learn his NFL fate next Thursday in the first round of the NFL Draft.