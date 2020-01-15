The next time former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa steps on the football field, he’ll be throwing for NFL scouts.

That’s according to his agent, who suggested Tagovailoa will throw for NFL teams before the start of the draft in late April. Leigh Steinberg spoke to AL.com and revealed his client is trending in the right direction.

Tagovailoa suffered a season-ending dislocated hip injury against Mississippi State. Immediately after the injury, there were doubts about his football future.

He’s quieted those doubts over the past few weeks and seems to be on the right track to show teams he’s ready for 2020.

Steinberg told Mike Rodak of AL.com that Tua will participate in a 40-minute throwing session for NFL teams.

Rodak suggested the session will be held during Alabama’s Pro Day in March – if he’s healthy enough. If not, Tagovailoa will hold his own session in April before the draft.

Steinberg also revealed Tua plans to travel with Alabama teammate Jerry Jeudy to the Super Bowl. Both players will meet with teams to remain “transparent” through the draft process.

Despite suffering the severe injury, Tagovailoa is still expected to be a top pick in the draft. Several mock drafts have Tagovailoa going No. 5 to the Miami Dolphins.