Tua Tagovailoa’s Mom Reportedly Had 1 Preferred Destination

On Thursday night, the Miami Dolphins selected former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

After weeks of speculation as to whom the Dolphins would choose, they finally made their selection. In the week leading up to the draft, multiple reports suggested the Dolphins would take former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert instead.

However, Miami opted for Tua, who is battling back from a fractured hip he suffered during the 2019 season. The Dolphins clearly weren’t scared off by his injury concerns, taking Tua in the top five.

Miami is the perfect landing spot for Tua, according to what his mother told media personality Ashley Nicole. “Spoke to Tua’s mom at radio row during Super Bowl LIV and she told me that the family loves Miami (the weather reminds them a lot of Hawaii) and the Dolphins staff. She was hoping heavily that MIA drafted him,” Nicole said on Twitter.

Well, mom got her wish in the end and the Dolphins finally got their quarterback – or so fans hope.

Tagovailoa was the favorite to go No. 1 overall before the 2019 season kicked off. However, after a scary hip injury, his football future was in doubt.

On Thursday night, all those worries washed away.