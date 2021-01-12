Tuscaloosa Officials Share Arrest Numbers After National Championship

Alabama fans flooded the streets of Tuscaloosa following the Crimson Tide’s fifth National Championship in the last 10 years.

Nick Saban became the all-time leader in title game wins with seven as his Alabama team rolled over Ohio State 52-24 on Monday night. The dynamic duo of Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith shined in the first half as an offensive onslaught buried the Buckeyes early on. From there, the Crimson Tide took a victory lap, closing out a 13-0, undefeated 2020 campaign.

Following the win, Alabama fans couldn’t contain their excitement and poured into Tuscaloosa, amidst the raging COVID-19 pandemic. Thousands of Crimson Tide faithful celebrated the win downtown in crowded city streets.

On Monday morning, Tuscaloosa officials reported that the area was cleared just after midnight. Police Chief Brent Blankley also reported that 14 people were arrested last night on 13 different charges.

Tuscaloosa mayor Walt Maddox also addressed last night’s “celebration” and explained the reason for the lack of a nighttime curfew.

“We do believe it was larger than any celebration we’ve seen in recent memory,” Maddox said per ABC 33/40 reporter Annie Mapp. “I think it’s safe to say that it was thousands upon thousands of people. Last week, when we began working on this, we understood the challenges we were going to face. No. 1 the calendar was working against us. School begins tomorrow, the national championship game being on the 11th. The game being limited in the amount of attendance, certainly we understood that was going to drive a large number of students.”

Alabama Crimson Tide fans flood the streets of Tuscaloosa after the team secured its 18th national title. pic.twitter.com/k9UCH8BC4m — James Benedetto (@james_benedetto) January 12, 2021

HAPPENING NOW: Mayor Walt Maddox is giving an update on the large crowds on the Strip area last night. He says there were over one thousand people gathered in the area. @abc3340 pic.twitter.com/7iG1n0aEq9 — Annie Mapp (@AnnieMapp_) January 12, 2021

Of course Alabama fans had a lot to be excited about last night, but crowding together on tightly packed city streets obviously wasn’t the most responsible idea during a deadly pandemic. Hopefully, fans remembered to stay as safe as possible and wear masks.

With last night’s win, the 2020 Alabama team cemented itself as one of the best college football teams ever. After Saban and his players celebrate in the immediate, the Crimson Tide will surely look ahead towards a repeat in 2021.