The TV ratings are in for last Saturday’s SEC Championship Game between previously No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 Alabama.

Per usual, the SEC is still king – well, almost. Last Saturday’s SEC Championship Game registered 15.3 million viewers on CBS. That’s the second most watched game of the entire college football season.

Ohio State vs. Michigan still tops the list. The classic Big Ten rivalry garnered 15.89 million viewers. That’s a few hundred thousand viewers more than the SEC Championship.

Still, the latest TV ratings are yet another testament to what the SEC brings to the table regarding its audience.