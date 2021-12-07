The TV ratings are in for last Saturday’s SEC Championship Game between previously No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 Alabama.
Per usual, the SEC is still king – well, almost. Last Saturday’s SEC Championship Game registered 15.3 million viewers on CBS. That’s the second most watched game of the entire college football season.
Ohio State vs. Michigan still tops the list. The classic Big Ten rivalry garnered 15.89 million viewers. That’s a few hundred thousand viewers more than the SEC Championship.
Still, the latest TV ratings are yet another testament to what the SEC brings to the table regarding its audience.
The SEC Championship — Alabama's win over Georgia — drew 15.3 million viewers for CBS. That's the second most-watched game of the 2021 CFB season behind Michigan-Ohio State (15.89 million). CBS said it was college football's most-watched conference championship game since 2018.
— Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) December 7, 2021
Georgia was a noticeable favorite over the Alabama Crimson Tide ahead of the game, and Nick Saban made sure his players knew it.
He was appreciative of the media’s “rat poison” which helped motivate his players to beat No. 1 Georgia.
“You guys gave us a lot of really positive rat poison,” Saban said, via USA Today. “The rat poison that you usually give us is usually fatal. But the rat poison that you put out there this week was yummy.”
The rat poison worked. Alabama won the SEC Championship and is the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. Some things never change.