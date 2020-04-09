2 NFL Teams Reportedly ‘Flunked’ QB Tua Tagovailoa

If Tua Tagovailoa didn’t suffer a season-ending injury in November, there would be an interesting debate about which quarterback deserves to go first in the 2020 NFL Draft. Unfortunately for the left-handed gunslinger, that isn’t the case.

Tagovailoa put up outstanding numbers during his career at Alabama. However, it’s been often said that availability is the best ability, and that appears to be the main issue with him.

Durability has been the one knock on Tagovailoa throughout the draft process. That being said, his talent is simply too great to ignore for some teams.

For others though, it appears they can’t get past his injury history. According to former Cleveland Browns general manager Michael Lombardi, two teams have apparently flunked Tagovailoa ahead of the draft.

Here’s what Lombardi had to say about two teams’ evaluation of Tagovailoa on the “GM Shuffle” podcast, via Saturday Down South:

“Look, I’m not disputing the evaluation,” Lombardi said. “I’m saying that, if you’re picking a quarterback, it’s really hard to pick a good one. It’s even harder with a guy who can’t stay healthy. That’s my point. Two teams I’ve talked to have flunked him. They flunked him on not just the hip, but on the multitude of injuries. The risk far outweighs the reward.”

Despite the injury concerns, Tagovailoa should go inside the top 10 of the draft.

Tagovailoa possesses elite accuracy, great footwork and unteachable leadership. Those qualities should outweigh his injury history for many general managers.

We’ll find out which team is willing to make Tagovailoa the face of their franchise on April 23.