5-Star QB Ty Simpson Reveals Why He Chose Alabama Over Clemson

On Friday, five-star quarterback Ty Simpson announced where he’ll be playing college football in 2022. His decision ultimately came down to two powerhouse programs, Alabama and Clemson.

Simpson, the No. 3 pro-style quarterback from his recruiting class, will be joining the Crimson Tide.

The main perks when it comes to playing at Alabama is that you’ll learn from Nick Saban and have the chance to compete for national titles. Well, it turns out the NFL-caliber staff that Saban has put together is actually what inspired Simpson to choose the Crimson Tide over the Tigers.

“It was a super hard decision because all those programs have what I would ever want,” Simpson said, via ESPN. “But what it came down to was closer to home, player development, playing with the best guys and getting prepared for the NFL. Bill O’Brien, who coached the Texans, Doug Marrone, who coached the Jacksonville Jaguars, and of course Coach Saban. Getting to learn from those guys every single day I’m in school there and while playing football, it’s something I’ve dreamed of.”

Another 5-star recruit has committed to @AlabamaFTBL! 🐘 5-star QB and the No. 27 recruit in the class of 2022, @ty_simpson06, is headed to Tuscaloosa 🙌 pic.twitter.com/W6Syaj6cTI — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) February 26, 2021

Simpson mentioned that O’Brien has coached Tom Brady and Deshaun Watson in the past. He’s apparently eager to play for a coach who has been around such great quarterbacks.

Alabama should be set at quarterback for at least the next two seasons with Bryce Young. However, the starting job should be there for the taking after Simpson’s first year in Tuscaloosa.

Former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones seems very happy with Simpson’s decision, tweeting “Love the mindset brother! Congrats on the commitment.”

The Crimson Tide currently have four commits for their 2022 class, which ranks in the top five for the SEC.