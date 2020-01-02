There were a handful of great bowl games that took place on New Year’s Day, which included a nail-biting finish between Oregon and Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl. With most of the postseason matchups in the books, let’s look at the updated standings.

Out of all the conferences in college football, the SEC held the best record heading into New Year’s Day. That didn’t change after Wednesday’s action, as Alabama and Georgia won by double digits in their respective games.

While the SEC continued its dominance this bowl season, the Big Ten took a step in the wrong direction as Michigan and Wisconsin fell short on Wednesday. On the flip side, Minnesota did make a statement with a win over Auburn in the Outback Bowl.

Despite only having one team on yesterday’s schedule, the Pac-12 managed to improve its record.

Since there aren’t many games left this bowl season, the SEC’s 6-2 record might be enough of a cushion to secure the top spot.

Check out the updated standings:

Bowl records by conference (based on win percentage) thru New Year’s Day bowls SEC 6-2 (75%)

MW 4-2 (67%)

Ind. 2-1 (67%)

Pac-12 4-3 (57%)

Big Ten 4-4 (50%)

SB 2-2 (50%)

ACC 4-5 (44%)

C-USA 3-4 (43%)

AAC 2-3 (40%)

MAC 2-3 (40%)

Big 12 1-5 (17%) — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 2, 2020

It’s still shocking to see how much the Big 12 has struggled this bowl season – besides Texas.

Tennessee could improve the SEC’s record with a win over Indiana in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl tonight.