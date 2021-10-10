Upset Alert: No. 1 Alabama In Trouble Against Texas A&M At Halftime

It’s the year of the upset within college football this season. Don’t believe us? Ask No. 1 Alabama.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide, who’ve looked unstoppable up to this point in the season, are trailing the 3-2 Texas A&M 24-10 at the half.

The Alabama offense turned the ball over twice in the first half. The first came on a Brian Robinson fumble. The second came on a Bryce Young interception in the red-zone.

No. 1 Alabama is in real trouble at the half.

Aggies quarterback Zach Calzada has been terrific so far. He completed 13 of his 14 first-half attempts for 183 yards and two scores with one pick. Running back Isaiah Spiller added 46 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.

It’s worth mentioning the Texas A&M Aggies are 0-2 in SEC play so far this season. They lost by 10 to Arkansas and four to Mississippi State. It’d be quite the turnaround if the Aggies can knock off the Crimson Tide this evening.

Alabama, meanwhile, is not playing to its standard of football. The Crimson Tide rarely turn the ball over, but it’s become an issue tonight.

The good news for Nick Saban’s team is it’s only a two-score deficit, which is more than doable for the Alabama offense. The bad news is it’ll have to try and complete the comeback in front of a raucous crowd.

Can Jimbo Fisher’s squad knock off the top-ranked team in the country? Tune into CBS to find out. The second half will begin shortly.