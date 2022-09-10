Upset Alert: No. 1 Alabama Tied With Texas At Halftime

AUSTIN, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 10: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide throws a pass in the first quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

Alabama was roughly a 20-point favorite heading into Saturday's game against Texas. While the Crimson Tide still have time to cover the spread, they currently find themselves in a tight content.

Believe it or not, Alabama and Texas are tied at halftime. If Bert Auburn didn't miss a 20-yard field goal in the closing seconds of the first half, the Longhorns would be leading right now.

One of the biggest takeaways from the first half is the fact that Bryce Young hasn't been able to stay in the pocket for long. Texas has managed to generate pressure at a consistent rate.

As for Texas, it'll most likely have to get through the entire second half without starting quarterback Quinn Ewers. He went down with an apparent shoulder injury in the first quarter.

Hudson Card filled in admirably for Ewers in the first half, completing 4-of-6 pass attempts for 59 yards.

If Alabama wants to right the ship in the second half, it'll need to clean up the penalties.

Nick Saban's squad was penalized 11 times in the first half. That's a rare occurence for a team that usually preaches playing with discipline.

The second half of the Alabama-Texas game will resume on FOX.