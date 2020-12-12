Urban Meyer Has Simple Answer To ‘Can Anyone Beat Alabama?’

Can anyone beat Alabama this season? Urban Meyer thinks the Florida Gators have what it takes to take down the Tide.

Nick Saban has done it again. No. 1 Alabama is far and away the best team in college football this season. The Tide have cruised to a 9-0 record heading into their SEC showdown with the Razorbacks.

Alabama is heading on a collision course with the No. 6 Florida Gators in the SEC Championship game. Win or lose, the Tide are getting in the playoffs (unless they’re blown out by the Gators). While many expect Alabama to trounce Florida and earn the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, Meyer says otherwise.

The former Florida head coach thinks if the Gators get a few stops on the defensive side of the ball (which is a tough task against the Tide’s high-powered attack), No. 6 Florida will have a shot to upset Alabama.

“Yes, Florida,” Meyer said Saturday morning, via Saturday Down South. “Watch that game, if (Florida) gets 4-5 stops, they have a shot.”

Florida will have a shot against anyone thanks to its ridiculously talented offense.

Quarterback Kyle Trask and tight end Kyle Pitts are one of the best offensive duos in college football. The Tide would have their hands full trying to contain the Gators’ explosive attack.

The SEC Championship game used to featured defensive juggernauts, but times have changed. The 2020 SEC Championship game will feature two of the best offenses of the college football season.