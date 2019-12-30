The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Urban Meyer Makes His Pick For The Alabama-Michigan Game

FOX Sports college football analyst Urban Meyer on set.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Former player Urban Meyer, rumored to be the next USC head coach, appears at the USC game against the Utah Utes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

New Year’s Day’s slate of bowl games is stacked with marquee matchups. The day features two NY6 bowl games, but the Vrbo Citrus Bowl is bound to garner just as much attention. Two storied programs – Alabama and Michigan – will battle it out in Orlando.

There are plenty of storylines and bragging rights surrounding the contest. The Crimson Tide look to finish a disappointing season with a bowl game victory. The Wolverines aim to spoil Alabama’s underwhelming season while notching a massive win for coach Jim Harbaugh.

Urban Meyer recently broke down the upcoming matchup. The former Ohio State head coach thinks Alabama wins if the Crimson Tide are “motivated.”

“Alabama in the Citrus Bowl doesn’t even sound right. … This will be a big challenge for Nick Saban,” Meyer said, via FOX College Football. “Can he get them to play? If he gets them to play, Alabama has a better team. I think they’ll walk away with it. If they don’t get them to play, I think they’ll lose. … If Alabama’s motivated, they’ll win.”

Meyer’s full breakdown, along with the rest of FOX College Football crew, can be seen below.

As Meyer points out, Nick Saban has a massive challenge ahead of him. The Wolverines are thrilled by the opportunity to take down the Crimson Tide. How will Alabama respond?

Alabama-Michigan kicks off this Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET on ABC.


Reader Interactions

About Alek Arend

Alek is an intern at The Spun.