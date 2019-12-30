Urban Meyer Makes His Pick For The Alabama-Michigan Game

New Year’s Day’s slate of bowl games is stacked with marquee matchups. The day features two NY6 bowl games, but the Vrbo Citrus Bowl is bound to garner just as much attention. Two storied programs – Alabama and Michigan – will battle it out in Orlando.

There are plenty of storylines and bragging rights surrounding the contest. The Crimson Tide look to finish a disappointing season with a bowl game victory. The Wolverines aim to spoil Alabama’s underwhelming season while notching a massive win for coach Jim Harbaugh.

Urban Meyer recently broke down the upcoming matchup. The former Ohio State head coach thinks Alabama wins if the Crimson Tide are “motivated.”

“Alabama in the Citrus Bowl doesn’t even sound right. … This will be a big challenge for Nick Saban,” Meyer said, via FOX College Football. “Can he get them to play? If he gets them to play, Alabama has a better team. I think they’ll walk away with it. If they don’t get them to play, I think they’ll lose. … If Alabama’s motivated, they’ll win.”

Meyer’s full breakdown, along with the rest of FOX College Football crew, can be seen below.

Michigan or Alabama?@Brady_Quinn, @ReggieBush and @CoachUrbanMeyer make their Citrus Bowl picks and highlight some of the keys to the game. pic.twitter.com/HLjtadez9M — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 30, 2019

As Meyer points out, Nick Saban has a massive challenge ahead of him. The Wolverines are thrilled by the opportunity to take down the Crimson Tide. How will Alabama respond?

Alabama-Michigan kicks off this Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET on ABC.