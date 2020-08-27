Urban Meyer Ranks His Top 5 SEC Teams – Alabama Isn’t No. 1

We’re roughly one month away from the start of SEC football. In honor of the season being a month away, FOX Sports’ college football analysts revealed their top five teams in the conference.

Joel Klatt, Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn and Rob Stone all had Alabama as their No. 1 team in the SEC. Reggie Bush and Urban Meyer went with two different programs. The former USC superstar believes LSU is still the team to beat in the south.

As for Meyer, the former national champion has Florida as the top team in the country. Some fans might think he’s being biased since he used to coach the Gators, but there are plenty of reasons to be confident in them this fall.

For starters, the Gators have one of the best quarterbacks in the country in Kyle Trask. He did an excellent job replacing Feleipe Franks, throwing for 2,941 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Last season, Florida’s only losses came to Georgia and LSU. Those two teams ended up meeting in the SEC Championship, so Dan Mullen probably didn’t lose too much sleep over those losses.

Clearly, Meyer is impressed with how his former team looks heading into this fall. Right behind Florida on Meyer’s top five is Alabama.

Here are the top five teams in the SEC, according to FOX’s college football crew:

Meyer doesn’t have LSU in his top five, which means he could be predicting a championship hangover in Baton Rouge.

Since the SEC is deploying a conference-only schedule for this season, we’ll see plenty of battle-tested teams.

Florida has showdowns with Georgia, LSU, Tennessee and Texas A&M on its schedule. It could meet Alabama in the conference championship as long as it takes care of business in the SEC East.