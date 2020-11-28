Urban Meyer Reacts To Nick Saban Missing The Iron Bowl

On Saturday afternoon, No. 1 Alabama will face off against No. 22 Auburn in one of the best rivalry games in college football.

Unfortunately, a familiar face won’t be on the sideline this afternoon. Alabama head coach Nick Saban tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t be able to coach his team.

Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will take over as the team’s head coach for the game. Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer was asked what missing Saban will mean for Alabama this afternoon.

Here’s what he had to say, via 247Sports:

“The head coach is responsible to get your team game ready, that’s Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. I used to tell our team that preparation stops when the foot hits the ball. What you’re going to miss on gameday without Nick Saban there, it’s game management. Two-minute situations. Special teams. It’s flipping the (playsheet) over and saying take a shot. Those are game-management decisions which obviously he’s excellent out. But the different between a Ryan Day and Nick Saban is Saban isn’t the primary play-caller. He’s the game-manager. But the thing is, he’s an excellent defensive coach and he can provide expertise and consultation. Game management and where your expertise is, is what (Alabama will miss).”

Despite not having Saban on the sideline, the Crimson Tide are still heavily favored to win the game.

Alabama owns one of the most explosive offenses in college football and should have no problem moving the ball this afternoon.