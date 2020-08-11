Urban Meyer Reacts To Nick Saban’s Comment On College Football

Nick Saban has the most impactful voice out of any coach in college football. That’s why his comments on player safety yesterday were extremely interesting.

If college football isn’t played this fall, Saban will be concerned about the health of student-athletes everywhere. Football isn’t exactly the safest sport to play during a pandemic, but he believes Alabama’s campus will provide the safest environment right now.

“I know I’ll be criticized no matter what I say, that I don’t care about player safety,” Saban told ESPN’s Chris Low. “Look, players are a lot safer with us than they are running around at home. We have around a two percent positive ratio on our team since the Fourth of July. It’s a lot higher than that in society. We act like these guys can’t get this unless they play football. They can get it anywhere, whether they’re in a bar or just hanging out.”

On Tuesday’s edition of The Herd, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer was asked about Saban’s remarks. Well, the three-time national champ agrees with Saban that players are safer on campus than being elsewhere.

Urban tells @ColinCowherd on @FS1 agrees with Nick Saban that players are safer on campus in the program

than elsewhere. — Clay Hall (@claywsyx6) August 11, 2020

Trevor Lawrence made a similar argument on Sunday night.

“People are at just as much, if not more risk, if we don’t play,” Lawrence wrote on Twitter. “Players will all be sent home to their own communities where social distancing is highly unlikely and medical care and expenses will be placed on the families if they were to contract COVID-19.”

The players have made it clear they want to play this fall. Whether or not that’ll actually happen is still up in the air.