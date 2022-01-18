The Spun

U.S. Rep Getting Crushed For What He Said To Nick Saban

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban.TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 09: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide walks on the field prior to the game against the LSU Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Alabama head coach Nick Saban and other key sports figures penned a letter on Tuesday to Sen. Joe Manchin regarding voting rights legislation.

“We are all certain that democracy is best when voting is open to everyone on a level playing field; the referees are neutral; and at the end of the game the final score is respected and accepted,” Saban and others wrote, via a press release. “So we are united now in urging Congress to exercise its Constitutional responsibility to enact laws that set national standards for the conduct of Federal elections and for decisions that determine election outcomes.”

This letter apparently didn’t sit well with South Carolina Rep. Ralph Norman.

Norman posted the following message on Twitter: “Nick Saban should focus on winning National Championships instead of destroying our elections.”

As you’d expect, college football fans are crushing Norman for this take.

“Imagine going after Nick Saban and telling him to win a championship,” a college football fan said.

“Politics aside, CFB Twitter, particularly the folks in SEC Country, are about to take off from the free throw on this tweet regarding someone from *checks notes* South Carolina talking about winning national championships,” another fan said.

“‘Nick Saban doesn’t win enough’ is the most galaxy brain take I’ve ever seen,” a third fan said.

Saban already has seven national championships. We’re not so sure calling him out is the smart play here.

After all, the last thing Saban needs is more motivation.

