U.S. Rep Getting Crushed For What He Said To Nick Saban

Alabama head coach Nick Saban and other key sports figures penned a letter on Tuesday to Sen. Joe Manchin regarding voting rights legislation.

“We are all certain that democracy is best when voting is open to everyone on a level playing field; the referees are neutral; and at the end of the game the final score is respected and accepted,” Saban and others wrote, via a press release. “So we are united now in urging Congress to exercise its Constitutional responsibility to enact laws that set national standards for the conduct of Federal elections and for decisions that determine election outcomes.”

This letter apparently didn’t sit well with South Carolina Rep. Ralph Norman.

Norman posted the following message on Twitter: “Nick Saban should focus on winning National Championships instead of destroying our elections.”

As you’d expect, college football fans are crushing Norman for this take.

“Imagine going after Nick Saban and telling him to win a championship,” a college football fan said.

Imagine going after Nick Saban and telling him to win a championship. https://t.co/QAXAtC75Na — Brandon Rifkin (@brandonrifkin) January 18, 2022

“Politics aside, CFB Twitter, particularly the folks in SEC Country, are about to take off from the free throw on this tweet regarding someone from *checks notes* South Carolina talking about winning national championships,” another fan said.

Politics aside, CFB Twitter, particularly the folks in SEC Country, are about to take off from the free throw on this tweet regarding someone from *checks notes* South Carolina talking about winning national championships. https://t.co/34hqRFjN8Z — Jay Christian (@jaychris206) January 18, 2022

“‘Nick Saban doesn’t win enough’ is the most galaxy brain take I’ve ever seen,” a third fan said.

“nick saban doesnt win enough” is the most galaxy brain take ive ever seen. https://t.co/D5QRraBzAt — shadow banned guy, rob (@SchmittRobSaid) January 18, 2022

Saban already has seven national championships. We’re not so sure calling him out is the smart play here.

After all, the last thing Saban needs is more motivation.