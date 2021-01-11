Vegas Computer’s Final Score Prediction For Alabama vs. Ohio State

With the College Football Playoff national championship just one day away, Alabama and Ohio State will make the final pregame adjustments and prepare to play for a title. The highly anticipated match-up between the Crimson Tide and the Buckeyes will kick-off just after 8 p.m. ET on Jan. 11.

Now, the question becomes, which team will emerge victorious?

There’s plenty of way to evaluate which program has been better during the 2020 season. However, one computer simulation took out the human element of guessing and broke down the numbers.

Per Saturday Tradition, the computer models at the OddsShark betting site predicted an exact score for Monday’s national championship.

They have Alabama coming out on top of Ohio State by a score of 53.1 to 36.1.

It’s no surprise to see the betting model easily go above the over-under of 75.5. With both teams boasting high octane offenses, fans should prepare themselves for a shoot-out on Monday. All eyes will be on the quarterback battle between Justin Fields and Mac Jones.

However, it is interesting to see how much the simulation favors Alabama. The No. 1 Crimson Tide have looked like the best team in college football all year long, but a 17-point win in a national title game would basically be a blowout. Especially after Ohio State handled Clemson in the Sugar Bowl, many expect the Buckeyes to keep Monday’s contest close, or even win the game.

Of course, all that’s left to do is play the game.

Alabama will take on Ohio State at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 11. The game will kick-off just after 8 p.m. ET and air on ESPN.