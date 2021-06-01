Report: Veteran Player Not Listed On Alabama’s Roster

Alabama’s depth chart looks a bit thin at linebacker this month. On Tuesday afternoon, multiple Alabama reporters pointed out that junior linebacker Jarez Parks is no longer listed on the online roster.

Parks, a former four-star recruit from Florida, has been a backup linebacker for the past two seasons. He only appeared in six games during that span, but some fans thought he’d receive a larger role this year.

The writing was on the wall for Parks’ time in Tuscaloosa once he wasn’t listed on Alabama’s roster for its spring game.

Even though Parks is no longer on Alabama’s online roster, he has not yet entered the NCAA transfer portal. That move may come soon though, assuming the talented linebacker still wants to play football.

Losing depth at linebacker stings just a tad, but the Crimson Tide still have plenty of talented players at that position.

The Crimson Tide are bringing back an experienced duo in Christopher Allen and Will Anderson, as well as star Tennessee transfer Henry To’oto’o. Nick Saban also has a few potential-packed freshmen on his roster in Dallas Turner and Keanu Koht.

There’ll be plenty of turnover on the defensive side of the ball, but the defending champions still have the necessary pieces in play to remain a contender.