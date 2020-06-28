The Alabama-Auburn rivalry is a fierce one, but it hasn’t stopped Najee Harris from getting in some work with a former Tiger star.

This afternoon, ex-Auburn standout Brad Lester posted video of himself training Harris. The former five-star recruit is entering a pivotal senior season as a darkhorse Heisman Trophy candidate and eventual 2021 NFL Draft pick.

Lester played for AU from 2004-08. He was a productive part of the backfield rotation on The Plains throughout his career, rushing for 1,689 yards and 19 touchdowns as a Tiger. Now, Lester has transitioned into training.

“Another day in the lab with Alabama RB Najee Harris,” Lester tweeted along with the video clip.

A vital role player in his first two seasons in Tuscaloosa, the 6-foot-2, 227-pound Harris exploded as a junior in his first year as the Crimson Tide’s true No. 1 back. He rushed for 1,224 yards and 13 touchdowns while also catching 27 passes for 304 yards and seven more scores.

There was speculation that Harris would enter this year’s NFL Draft, but he elected to return to school. Without a doubt, he’ll be a focal point of the Alabama offense this fall, whether it’s Mac Jones or Bryce Young taking the snaps from center.

Harris might be able to thank Lester for whatever improvements he makes this offseason. That probably doesn’t make Auburn fans feel too good though.

After all, they already saw Najee Harris tear the Tigers up in last season’s Iron Bowl, though AU got the last laugh by upsetting the Crimson Tide.