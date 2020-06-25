Video: Alabama Football Releases Powerful Message

Alabama football released a powerful video on Thursday to condemn racism and call for greater equality.

Nick Saban has been more active regarding current events this off-season than perhaps any other year. In the midst of ongoing Black Lives Matter protests, Saban and several of his players are doing their part to make their collective voice heard.

The video’s script was written by offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood, who also takes part in the video. He’s joined by Saban, Evan Neal, Mac Jones, Jaylen Waddle, DeVonta Smith, Patrick Surtain II, Dylan Moses and plenty others.

The video’s main message revolves around the saying: “All lives can’t matter until Black Lives Matter.” Saban and the players individually repeat the phrase several times to end the video. Saban himself also had a few things to say regarding injustices towards Black people.

“In this moment in history, we can’t be silent,” Saban said. “We must speak up for our brothers and sisters, for our sons and daughters.”

Alabama’s full video asking for more equality and less oppression towards the Black community can be found in the tweet below.

“In this moment in history, we can’t be silent.” pic.twitter.com/YF4ndJSpa0 — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) June 25, 2020

It’s been an inspiring off-season this year. In past years, Saban hasn’t entered into the spotlight too often unless it had to do with things strictly pertaining to football. But ongoing Black Lives Matter protests have clearly sparked a new reason for Saban to become more involved.