Video: Bill O’Brien’s Reaction To Incomplete Pass Goes Viral

Alabama was able to score points on its opening drive of the national championship game, but offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien was frustrated the first drive wasn’t capped off with a touchdown.

After Bryce Young’s pass to Jahleel Billingsley fell incomplete on third down, O’Brien was caught yelling in the the booth.

O’Brien looked so upset that his reaction immediately went viral on social media.

Clearly, the Alabama offensive coordinator thought Young and Billingsley should’ve connected on that third down.

Here’s the video of O’Brien going viral:

All time Bill O’Brien reaction pic.twitter.com/jpfZ27FeVW — Big Cat (1-0 in GOTY bets) (@BarstoolBigCat) January 11, 2022

The Crimson Tide were very successful in their first matchup with the Bulldogs this season, scoring 41 points in the SEC Championship.

Young was outstanding in that first meeting, completing 26-of-44 passes for 421 yards and three touchdowns. If he has a similar performance tonight, the Crimson Tide will most likely be national champions.

We’ll see if Alabama’s offense can figure out Georgia’s defense as this game goes on. The second drive of the game wasn’t very productive, as the Crimson Tide were forced to punt.

The national title game is currently available on ESPN.