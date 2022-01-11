Video: Bill O’Brien’s Reaction To Incomplete Pass Goes Viral

The Spun

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 04 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game - Miami v AlabamaATLANTA, GA SEPTEMBER 04: Alabama assistant coach Bill O'Brien prior to the start of the Chick-fil-A Kick-Off Game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Alabama Crimson Tide on September 4th, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Alabama was able to score points on its opening drive of the national championship game, but offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien was frustrated the first drive wasn’t capped off with a touchdown.

After Bryce Young’s pass to Jahleel Billingsley fell incomplete on third down, O’Brien was caught yelling in the the booth.

O’Brien looked so upset that his reaction immediately went viral on social media.

Clearly, the Alabama offensive coordinator thought Young and Billingsley should’ve connected on that third down.

Here’s the video of O’Brien going viral:

The Crimson Tide were very successful in their first matchup with the Bulldogs this season, scoring 41 points in the SEC Championship.

Young was outstanding in that first meeting, completing 26-of-44 passes for 421 yards and three touchdowns. If he has a similar performance tonight, the Crimson Tide will most likely be national champions.

We’ll see if Alabama’s offense can figure out Georgia’s defense as this game goes on. The second drive of the game wasn’t very productive, as the Crimson Tide were forced to punt.

The national title game is currently available on ESPN.

