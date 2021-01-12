The Spun

Video: Here’s Why Najee Harris Was Mad At Ohio State

Najee Harris escapes a tackle.MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: Najee Harris #22 of the Alabama Crimson Tide rushes ahead of Tuf Borland #32 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The national title game is finally here and Ohio State and Alabama are giving fans everything they’ve been waiting for.

The Buckeyes received the ball first and found very little success. After a quick three-and-out, Ohio State punted the ball away for Alabama’s first possession of the game.

The Crimson Tide used a few huge plays to get right down the field on the Buckeyes defense. Alabama went for it on fourth-and-short from the goal line and running back Najee Harris cruised across for a touchdown.

Unfortunately, it looked like Ohio State linebacker Tuf Borland got ahold of Najee’s ankle and decided not to let go. The star running back was less than pleased with Borland holding onto his leg well after the play was over.

Check it out.

Borland clearly grabs ahold of Najee’s ankle, but stops just short of gator rolling it – a move that can lead to serious injury for players.

Regardless, Harris was not happy with the Ohio State linebacker. We’re sure there will be some bad blood between Harris and Borland for the rest of the game.

Ohio State went on to answer Alabama’s touchdown with a touchdown of its own to tie the game at 7.


