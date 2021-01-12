Video: Jaylen Waddle Appears To Be Limping In Warmups

Alabama electric slot receiver Jaylen Waddle doesn’t appear to be 100 percent ahead of Monday’s title game.

Waddle suffered a broken ankle Oct. 24 and has been working his way back from injury ever since. Head coach Nick Saban originally announced he’d miss the rest of the season, but there’s growing belief he could wind up playing Monday evening.

Saban said Monday morning it would be up to Waddle on whether or not he plays in the championship. If he does play, he’ll do so on a limited basis.

Waddle is indeed warming up with teammates ahead of Monday night’s game. But he appears to be limping in a video of him sprinting on the field.

Take a look.

Jaylen Waddle lookin' good in warmups 👀 pic.twitter.com/q98HM4XEwA — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 12, 2021

This doesn’t look good. Jaylen Waddle clearly isn’t 100 percent and is limping throughout his sprint.

Who knows? Perhaps he’ll tough it out and take the field Monday night. If he does, he’ll be an excellent decoy for the Alabama offense (as if the Tide need a decoy).

Ohio State will have its hands full tonight as it tries to defend DeVonta Smith and Najee Harris. The two Heisman finalists have yet to be stopped this season. The Buckeyes are certainly up to the task.

The Ohio State defense shut down Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne in the semifinal If the Buckeyes did it once, they can do it again. Waddle’s availability looms large at the moment, though.

For now, it looks like Waddle is still working through his ankle injury at least based on pregame warmups.