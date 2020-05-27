The Spun

Video Of Pro Bowl CB’s Insane Offseason Workout Is Going Viral

Marcus Peters celebrates alongside Marlon Humphrey.ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 08: Marcus Peters #24 and teammate Marlon Humphrey #44 of the Baltimore Ravens react after breaking up a pass during the fourth quarter of an NFL game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on December 08, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

We’ve heard of players doing hill workouts, but what Marlon Humphrey posted video of this week is flat-out ridiculous.

On Monday, Humphrey tweeted a video clip of him and two other guys working out at what appears to be a construction site or rock quarry. We wouldn’t try the exercise they are doing at home.

In the video, Humphrey can be seen running up what is essentially a small mountain of loose gravel. The rocks are piled to a considerable height, and keep in mind they don’t provide great traction as you’re running uphill.

“Creative Workout with my brothers this morning lol,” Humphrey wrote in his caption.

This is just flat out insane. Even Humphrey’s former teammate Eric Weddle, a six-time Pro Bowler, indicated he wouldn’t take part in this.

Humphrey himself says he only got two reps of this in, which is two more than almost any other normal human would have completed.

In his third NFL season, Humphrey made the Pro Bowl and earned first-team All-Pro honors for the first time. He is quickly  establishing himself as one of the best young corners in football.

In addition to his tackling and coverage skills, Humphrey clearly has and edge to him. He forced two fumbles and recovered three last season, and his participation in this gravel mountain climbing is also indicative of that toughness.

