Video: Nick Saban Loses His Mind On The Sideline

The Citrus Bowl between Michigan and Alabama has been surprisingly competitive. Even without star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Crimson Tide entered as a touchdown favorite.

Alabama threatened to blow the game wide open after Mac Jones hit wide receiver Jerry Jeudy on an 85-yard touchdown.

The Crimson Tide’s offense slowed down over the past two quarters and Michigan even held the lead at one point. Alabama eventually took the lead, 21-16 in the third quarter, but Nick Saban still isn’t happy with his team’s performance.

Late in the third quarter, Saban blew a gasket and struck fear into the hearts of Alabama players everywhere.

The Crimson Tide head coach let his players know he was unhappy by snapping yet another headset in half.

Check it out.

Saban wasn’t happy with something when the quarter ended. pic.twitter.com/LaDp357nWs — Chicago Gump (@GriffinTSmith) January 1, 2020

Whoops.

Saban probably didn’t have a New Year’s resolution to remain calm in 2020. The Crimson Tide hold a 28-16 lead with just over 10 minutes remaining in game.

Can Mac Jones lead Alabama to the bowl win over Michigan or will Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines come back?

Stay tuned for the latest from the Citrus Bowl.