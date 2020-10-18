Video Of Nick Saban’s Sideline Blowup Is Going Viral

Tensions are high in Tuscaloosa tonight. So much so, Alabama head coach Nick Saban blew a gasket after what he deemed to be a bad call by the officials of this evening’s game.

Saturday night’s Alabama-Georgia game is setting up to be a back-and-forth thriller. Mac Jones and Stetson Bennett traded interceptions within the first minute of the game. Jones settled in during Alabama’s following offensive possession, tossing a beautiful 40-yard touchdown pass to receiver John Metchie.

The Georgia offense responded later in the first quarter, relying on freshman running back Zamir White, who scored on a 10-yard run to tie the game. Stetson Bennett going going early in the second quarter, delivering a sideline throw which resulted in a monster 82-yard touchdown.

Alabama responded with a field goal on its next offensive possession to make it a 14-10 Georgia lead. But during the drive, Saban blew a gasket after the refs called an intentional ground penalty on Jones. Take a look in the video below.

This isn’t uncommon behavior from Nick Saban. The Alabama head coach blows up at least once or twice a game, no matter the opponent.

Tonight’s game is the biggest of the season, meaning Saban might lose his cool more than ever.

You can catch the rest of tonight’s massive SEC showdown between No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia on CBS. Hopefully Saban keeps his cool in the second half of this evening’s game.