Look: Video Of Alabama's Backup Quarterback Is Going Viral

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 24: Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide runs the ball for a touchdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half of the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young suffered what appears to be a shoulder injury during this Saturday's game against Arkansas. As a result, Jalen Milroe is currently handling the starting duties.

Milroe has received limited playing time this season. Coming into this weekend, he had 86 passing yards, 72 rushing yards, one touchdown and an interception.

Even though Milroe hasn't made a jaw-dropping play yet in today's game, Alabama fans know just how special of an athlete he is.

This past summer, a video of Milroe showing off his strength in the weight room went viral. That video has now resurfaced on Twitter.

Milroe has looked really efficient in relief duty this afternoon. He already has 62 passing yards and two total touchdowns.

Alabama leads 28-0 over Arkansas with just a few minutes remaining in the first half.

The Crimson Tide might need Milroe to start next Saturday, so it's imperative he uses the next half to get comfortable in Nick Saban's offense.