Video Of Brief Handshake Between Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher Goes Viral Tonight

TUSCALOOSA, AL - SEPTEMBER 22: Head Coach Jimbo Fisher of the Texas A&M Aggies talks at midfield with Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 22, 2018 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Crimson Tide defeated the Aggies 45-23. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

A moment months in the making finally unfolded just moments ago when Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher met at midfield for a handshake.

Saban and Fisher actually appeared to treat each other well during the handshake.

The two SEC head coaches spoke for about 30 seconds before reapplying interest to their respective teams.

It looks like both Saban and Fisher have put their off-season feud behind them.

"Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher’s pregame interaction ended after about 30 seconds with a handshake," said Michael Casagrande.

Jimbo Fisher's feud with Nick Saban goes back to the off-season.

CBS Sports explains it well:

Speaking to the Houston Touchdown Club, Fisher made a bold declaration in the heart of the 2021 offseason. Though he was 0-3 against Alabama and Saban as coach of the Aggies at the time, Fisher declared, "We're going to beat his ass even when he's there." Fisher also lavished Saban with respect during the appearance in Houston as the Crimson Tide were coming off a 13-0 season and national title at the time. But the remark nonetheless raised eyebrows in the college football world.

Saban will try and get the last laugh tonight.

Alabama hosts Texas A&M tonight at 8 p.m. ET.