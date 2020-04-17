On Thursday afternoon, President Donald Trump held his daily press conference to update the country on its ongoing health crisis.

During this afternoon’s press conference, Trump addressed when sports would be able to return. When talking about the upcoming football season, he made it clear he wants fans to be able to attend.

And not just in limited fashion either. President Trump suggested he doesn’t want to see stadiums half-full, he wants stadiums around the county to be at full capacity.

When delivering his comments, Trump brought up the Alabama football program as an example. “Our normal is if you have 100,00 people in an Alabama football game — or 110,000 to be exact — we want 110,000 people there,” Trump said.

“We want every seat occupied. Normal is not gonna be a game where you have 50,000 people.”

President Trump on what the ‘normal’ will be in sports. 🐘 pic.twitter.com/qwpbeTTy71 — Pat Smith (@patsmithradio) April 16, 2020

At this point it’s unclear if the 2020 college football season will start on time.

Several scenarios have been suggested, such as moving the season to the spring, if necessary. Playing games without fans remains an option as well – at least at the NFL level.

With five months until the start of the 2020 college football season, schools still have time left to make decisions regarding the health of their athletes.

Will the football season go as planned?