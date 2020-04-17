The Spun

Video: President Trump Shouted Out Alabama Football During Press Conference

U.S. President Donald Trump stands with coach Nick Saban (R), while presented with a team jersey while honoring the 2017 NCAA Football National Champion Alabama Crimson Tide.WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 10: U.S. President Donald Trump stands with coach Nick Saban (R), while presented with a team jersey while honoring the 2017 NCAA Football National Champion Alabama Crimson Tide during an event at the White House, on April 10, 2018 in Washington, DC. Alabama beat the Clemson Tigers 35-31 to capture the championship. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, President Donald Trump held his daily press conference to update the country on its ongoing health crisis.

During this afternoon’s press conference, Trump addressed when sports would be able to return. When talking about the upcoming football season, he made it clear he wants fans to be able to attend.

And not just in limited fashion either. President Trump suggested he doesn’t want to see stadiums half-full, he wants stadiums around the county to be at full capacity.

When delivering his comments, Trump brought up the Alabama football program as an example. “Our normal is if you have 100,00 people in an Alabama football game — or 110,000 to be exact — we want 110,000 people there,” Trump said.

“We want every seat occupied. Normal is not gonna be a game where you have 50,000 people.”

At this point it’s unclear if the 2020 college football season will start on time.

Several scenarios have been suggested, such as moving the season to the spring, if necessary. Playing games without fans remains an option as well – at least at the NFL level.

With five months until the start of the 2020 college football season, schools still have time left to make decisions regarding the health of their athletes.

Will the football season go as planned?

