College football won’t be the same next season without Tua Tagovailoa on the field. The former Alabama QB announced on Monday that he will enter the 2020 NFL Draft. Even Nick Saban – who rarely shows positive emotion – expressed his respect and gratitude for Tagovailoa during Monday’s press conference.

With Tagovailoa’s collegiate career coming to an end, the SEC Network has paid tribute to the legendary quarterback. The conference’s network released a touching tribute video for the former Alabama star player.

This highlight mix captures some of the greatest moments of Tagovailoa’s collegiate career.

After a legendary career with Alabama, Tua Tagovailoa announces he will enter the 2020 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/xsE34IGJlf — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 6, 2020

It’s certainly a bummer Tagovailoa won’t be playing on Saturdays anymore. But many are excited to see what the quarterback can do in the NFL.

Despite a collegiate career riddled with multiple injuries, Tagovailoa is still expected to be a high first round draft pick. The Miami Dolphins – which have the No. 5 pick in the upcoming 2020 draft – seem like a very probable destination for the former Alabama QB.

LSU QB Joe Burrow is still expected to be the top pick with Ohio State DE Chase Young going No. 2. But now, the question is – will a team make a trade to move up in the draft to select Tagovailoa? There will certainly be plenty of suitors.

Tagovailoa’s rookie season will certainly be one to watch later this year.