Nick Saban’s been around a long time. So much so, Alabama football’s game against Georgia this Saturday will be the first time since 2007 that Saban hasn’t been on the sideline with the Crimson Tide.

The Alabama football head coach tested positive for coronavirus this week. Saban, as a result, will not be on the sidelines with his team when the Tide take on third-ranked Georgia in a massive SEC showdown this weekend.

It’s been a while since Alabama football has been without its leader. A video emerged this week showing how long it’s been since the Tide played without Saban on the sidelines – fans are loving the video flashback.

Joe Kines was the last head coach for Alabama football before Saban took over in January of 2007. Kines was named the interim coach following the Tide’s dismissal of Mike Shula in 2006. Kines coached one game: the Indy Bowl versus Oklahoma State. Alabama fell 34-31 to the Cowboys that day. Kines’ halftime interview is still one for the ages. Take a look below.

How long has it been since Nick Saban wasn’t on the Alabama sideline? This long: pic.twitter.com/t4exDHAKSb — Roger Hoover (@Roger_Hoover) October 15, 2020

Alabama football has come a long way since those days. The once dominant program has regained its dominance thanks to Nick Saban’s leadership.

The Tide will be without that leadership on the sidelines this weekend, though. No. 2 Alabama hosts No. 3 Georgia on Saturday in what’s shaping up to be the game of the season.

Saturday’s winner will emerge as the overwhelming national championship favorite. We’ll see if the Tide can get the job done without Saban on the sidelines.