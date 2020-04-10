Video Shows Tua Tagovailoa Throwing Passes During Pro Day

Earlier this week, former Alabama star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa held his “virtual” pro day for NFL general managers, coaches and scouts.

Tagovailoa spent the afternoon showing teams his dislocated hip is back at full strength. Former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer put Tua through a series of passing drills.

The former Crimson Tide star threw from a variety of positions, showcasing his arm talent and showing the health of his hip. Just a few months after dislocating his hip, Tua moved smoothly throughout the workout.

At times he looked tired, which is to be expected for a quarterback who hasn’t seen game action in a few months. However, he showed elite touch on passes and showcased his arm strength as well.

ESPN insider Chris Mortensen shared the videos from Tua’s workout.

Here's Tua's Pro Day footage obtained from an NFL team. Enjoy the thread. (1/7) pic.twitter.com/MnGlSEF7LC — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) April 10, 2020

Tua's Pro Day footage obtained from an NFL team (2/7) pic.twitter.com/VQ76iYisQl — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) April 10, 2020

Tua moved fluidly throughout the workout, hitting receivers in stride on most of his throws. NFL teams who can’t get their hands on Tua for a physical for the draft will be paying close attention to his movement.

Here’s more from Mort:

Tua's Pro Day footage obtained from an NFL team (3/7) pic.twitter.com/KyZQxR5R18 — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) April 10, 2020

Mortensen posted several more videos on his Twitter account – seven in total.

Most NFL analysts predict Tua will be a top-five pick in the 2020 draft. However, anything can happen on draft night.