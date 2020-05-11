Video: Tua Tagovailoa Surprised His Mom On Mother’s Day

Tua Tagovailoa is making some big-time money after signing his rookie contract with the Dolphins. The former Alabama quarterback is already putting that money to good use.

Tagovailoa has always maintained a solid relationship with his parents. The fifth-overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft had a big surprise for Mother’s Day on Sunday.

To thank his mother for all she’s done, Tagovailoa surprised her with a brand new car. It isn’t just any car either. The Tagovailoa mother is now the proud new owner of a Cadillac Escalade.

Understandably so, she was in absolute disbelief regarding her son’s generous gift. Luckily for the rest of us, Tagovailoa caught the whole experience on camera. Check out the Mother’s Day surprise in the video below:

Happy Mother’s Day to a more than deserving Mother. I love you mom 💙 pic.twitter.com/HrJNb80sdZ — Tua. T 🇦🇸 (@Tua) May 11, 2020

It doesn’t get much better than that. The Tagovailoa family will always remember this incredible experience.

Good times await Tagovailoa as he preps for his upcoming rookie season. Many expect the former Alabama quarterback to immediately take over the Dolphins’ offense in 2020, as long as he can remain healthy. Tagovailoa will likely compete against Bengals QB Joe Burrow for the Rookie of the Year award.

Tagovailoa’s receiver teammates are certainly hoping the quarterback’s generosity spreads onto the football field this upcoming season.