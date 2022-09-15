Watch: Nick Saban Delivered Epic Rant During Press Conference

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Nick Saban is good for a couple of tried-and-true rants throughout the college football season.

On Wednesday, the Alabama head coach went off at his daily media availability after a question about playing Louisiana-Monroe one week after facing Texas.

Saban made it clear he does not expect his team will have a letdown because of the perceived drop in competition.

“That’s your opinion on quality of opponent, aight. It’s not mine,” Saban said. “I respect all of the people that we play, and I respect winning and what you have to do to win, aight. And every player should not be focused on who they’re playing against relative to their motivation, but every player should want to be the best player they can be. So why would it matter whether we’re playing Texas or playing somebody else? That’s how you get good. That’s how you develop the right habits. That’s how you’re consistent."

Saban continued with a reference to his days as an NFL head coach.

“I’ve told you guys more than once: when I was in the NFL, I watched players and I didn’t know who they were playing against. I was just evaluating them," he said. "So that means when we play a team that’s not as good as somebody else, you don’t play as good? So you let the opponent determine how you play? You let the score determine how you play? Where you’re playing, aight, that determines how you play? When you get evaluated, what’s somebody think? ‘Well, this guy plays pretty good at home. I don’t think we’ll draft him.’ Does that make sense?"

This is a familiar rant for followers of Saban, as USA TODAY's Dan Wolken hinted at on Twitter last night.

"Saban non-conference game rant season is the best," Wolken wrote. "Can set your watch by it."

Midweek rant aside, Alabama should win this game Saturday with little trouble.

We know Saban doesn't want a repeat of 2007, his first season with the Crimson Tide, when Alabama lost to Louisiana-Monroe at home.

[ SDS ]