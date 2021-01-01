Watch: Nick Saban’s Halftime Interview On ESPN Is Going Viral

Just about everything went right for Alabama in the first of the Rose Bowl except for Nick Saban’s halftime interview with ESPN’s Allison Williams.

Saban was ready for his brief halftime interview with Williams, but unfortunately he dealt with some technical difficulties. She tried to ask him how Alabama was so successful at scheming DeVonta Smith open, however, he couldn’t hear a single word she said.

Although it must have been a frustrating moment for Saban, the college football world did laugh at his expressions from the sidelines.

It took almost a minute for ESPN to fix the technical issue, but thankfully it was solved in time for Saban to answer Williams’ question.

Here’s the halftime interview from the Rose Bowl:

This halftime interview had Nick Saban in a blender pic.twitter.com/Bir9KEECE5 — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 1, 2021

Prior to the start of the game, Saban said Alabama was expecting Notre Dame to do everything it can to take Smith out of the game.

The Fighting Irish have clearly struggled to contain Smith, who has five receptions for 101 yards and two touchdowns in the first half.

Despite the offense’s dominance performance in the first half, the Crimson Tide only lead by two possessions. This is because the Fighting Irish have done an excellent job controlling the clock.

We’ll see if Notre Dame can find a way to slow down Smith in the second half of the Rose Bowl.