Watch: Notre Dame Fan’s Reaction To Getting Alabama Is Going Viral

Notre Dame fans weren’t exactly in the best of moods this past Sunday following their crushing defeat to Clemson in the ACC Championship Game. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that not every Notre Dame fan was thrilled to get Alabama in the College Football Playoff.

But one Notre Dame fan seemed absolutely devastated by the news. A video that’s been going viral on TikTok and Twitter shows one fan in almost abject terror as her favorite team is revealed as Alabama’s opponent.

“No… oh my god,” the fan says as she slaps her head in shock. The caption of the video says, “No god no” she’s so scared of Bama.”

The person behind the camera is trying their best not to laugh out loud. But he couldn’t help but let out a chuckle anyway.

She did not want Bama (via cheddylawson/TikTok)

Notre Dame fans have some pretty good reasons to be scared. They likely still have bad memories of the 2013 BCS National Championship Game, where their No. 2 defense in the country was bullied by the Crimson Tide offense.

This Alabama team is way more explosive than the one Notre Dame faced back then, averaging 50 points per game.

The fact that Notre Dame got blown out against Clemson just hours earlier probably doesn’t help their case.

That disadvantage is reflected in the betting line, where Alabama are currently favored by over 19 points.

Notre Dame will need to pull out every stop just to avoid getting embarrassed. A win would be one of the biggest upsets in program history.